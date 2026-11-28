Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Party leader Edwin Sifuna told Kenyan expatriates in Dallas that the State House’s demand for KSh24 billion on furniture, only nine months before the 2027 election, is ill-timed, saying “Asking for KSh24 billion now for furniture, nine months to an election that you are going to lose.”

He added that the timing of the purchase appears wasteful and pointed to the pattern of repeated building works, especially frequent roof replacements, as a sign of broader mismanagement, remarking “So if you look at all those things, you know that for a fact there is a lot of wastage and corruption in the country, and we need to deal with it.”

Sifuna noted that the State House has asked for an extra KSh8.4 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year, bringing its total funding requirement to KSh23.6 billion against an allocated budget of KSh15.1 billion.

The detailed request includes a rise from KSh3 million to KSh43.4 million for office furniture and a demand for KSh526.5 million to refurbish State House Nairobi and state lodges across the country.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito presented these figures to the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security while the 2027 Budget Policy Statement was being considered.

In the same gathering, Sifuna received a pledge from the Texas-based Kenyan community to mobilise between KSh200 million and KSh300 million for his presidential campaign if he is chosen as the opposition’s joint flagbearer.

Alex Leonard Ndirangu Karundu, chair of Kenyans in the Diaspora in Texas, announced the fundraising drive, stating the diaspora is ready to support Sifuna should the opposition select him as its candidate.