COTU’s Francis Atwoli Rejects MPs’ Allegations of NSSF Bribery

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) warned Members of Parliament against making unsubstantiated accusations that National Social Security Fund (NSSF) staff demand cash from retirees, saying such remarks could erode public confidence in the pension institution.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the union had received no complaints from its 47 affiliated trade unions or contributing members about denial of benefits or bribery, and urged MPs to present evidence, identify affected contributors and follow proper accountability procedures.

He highlighted that NSSF’s investment portfolio had risen from approximately KSh312 billion to KSh814 billion over the past three years, putting the fund on track to become a trillion-shilling institution, and noted investment returns of about 11 percent in the 2023/2024 financial year and 17 percent in 2024/2025.

The union also pointed to two consecutive clean audit opinions from the Office of the Auditor General, which it said demonstrated improved financial reporting and accountability at the fund.

Atwoli disputed claims that retirees from remote counties must travel to Nairobi, stating that NSSF operates 64 branches nationwide and that the average processing time for benefits had fallen from roughly 87 days to seven days, with efforts to reduce it further to one day.

He reminded that COTU holds two seats on the NSSF Board of Trustees and called on the fund’s management and board not to succumb to intimidation, blackmail or political pressure, especially as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

The remarks followed statements by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other MPs during debate on the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill in the Committee of the Whole House in October 2026, in which they alleged that NSSF officials demand bribes and cause bureaucratic delays for retirees.

Ichung’wah said retirees were being forced to travel to Nairobi and that officers were demanding cash before releasing pension savings, describing the situation as unacceptable for those who have served the nation.

Atwoli affirmed support for parliamentary oversight but warned that reckless public pronouncements could undermine the institution’s reputation and discourage contributions from workers and employers.