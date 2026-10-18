Crystal Asige Announces Candidacy for Nairobi Senate Seat in 2027 Election

Nominated senator Crystal Asige declared on Sunday, October 18, 2026, that she will contest the Nairobi senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, making the announcement at a church service in Embakasi during a Linda Mwananchi event.

Speaking in Swahili, Asige appealed to the audience to support her, saying she wants to continue serving and protecting Nairobi residents and urging them to consider her legislative track record; she added, “I have seen Nairobi and all our problems, and I have committed myself to serving you. I did not start today,” and, “If this round is about track record, I also have a track record. I have introduced seven bills to help Kenyans and protect Kenyans.”

Reports differ on the number of bills Asige has tabled. The National Assembly record cited by one source notes five bills, including two focused on young entrepreneurs and special-needs schools; another source states she has introduced seven bills, while a third source mentions six bills, among them the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025 and proposals for young people, businesses and special-needs schools.

Asige’s declaration places her in a contest with fellow ODM members, as Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, known as Jalang’o, and East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga have also signalled interest in the Nairobi seat; other figures reported to be eyeing the position include musician-businessman KRG The Don, former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo, lawyer Cecil Miller, Jaymo Ule Msee and youth leader Ken Babu.

Beyond her parliamentary work, Asige was named a 2024 TIME100 Next honoree, is a Harvard Law School Fellow and a Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Enterprise for Peace Scholar, and she serves as Secretary General of the Kenya Disabled Parliamentarians Association, chairperson for persons with disabilities in the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association and Vice Chair of the Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee; she also founded the Crystal Asige Foundation and is an award-winning musician.