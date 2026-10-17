Deputy President Kindiki Urges Mt Kenya Support for Ruto, Criticises Kalonzo

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki called on residents of the Mt Kenya region to back President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration has delivered development projects across the country.

He made the appeal during a development tour of Marimanti in Tharaka Nithi County, where he launched the upgrading of a road to bitumen standards.

Kindiki also questioned Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s development record while he was Vice President, stating “Hata yule mtu hakuna rekodi ya kuonyesha alipokuwa makamu wa rais, hadi sasa tunamtengenezea barabara kule kwake Tseikuru, kwake huko Ukambani.”

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira added that after Ruto’s second term the deputy president should lead the country, saying “Tunataka muwe nyuma ya naibu rais, ndio atuongoze mlimani, akimaliza Ruto achukuwe usukani.”

Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika praised the government’s development agenda, noting that residents have witnessed unprecedented progress during the four years of President Ruto’s tenure.

Taveta MP John Bwire defended the United Democratic Alliance, urging that the party be allowed to compete freely in Central Kenya and warning against “selling democracy.”

Kindiki warned contractors accused of slow progress that the administration would replace lazy firms with others to complete projects before the 2027 contest, saying “I want to tell the contractors who are lazy, waambie tutawatoa na tulete watu wengine ndio miradi ikamilishe.”

The remarks were made as pro-government leaders gathered in Mbooni, Makueni County, and elsewhere to rally support for Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The deputy president’s comments underscore the Kenya Kwanza administration’s focus on infrastructure and other development projects as it seeks to secure continued political backing ahead of the 2027 elections.