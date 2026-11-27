President William Ruto told residents of Kiambu County that he will not bow to political brokers who claim to control votes in the Mt Kenya region and that he will engage voters directly.

Speaking during a development tour of Lari and Kiambaa constituencies on Friday, the President said the power to decide rests with the people and urged them to assess leaders on their development records ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto launched an 8-kilometre Kigwaru-Yamogo-Njoro and Gatuikira access road in Muchatha, Kiambaa, describing the KSh560 million project as part of a KSh60 billion investment to build 411 kilometres of roads across Kiambu County.

He noted that the Mau Mau Roads Project, a KSh4.5 billion, 105-kilometre scheme, is 88 percent complete and that the broader Mau Mau roads network is between 80 and 90 percent finished, with remaining works slated for completion by April 2027.

The President also announced that the government will begin dualling the Muthaiga-Kiambu Road early next year to ease traffic congestion.

On health, Ruto said 1.6 million Kiambu residents – 65 percent of the county’s population – are registered under the Social Health Authority and that KSh12.5 billion has been released to cover medical bills in county hospitals.

He highlighted a KSh58 billion investment in 32 modern markets, 17,000 affordable housing units and 15,000 student hostels for university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students, calling the spending unprecedented for the county.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said previous administrations had not distributed development programmes equitably and singled out Lari as previously neglected, adding that President Ruto has ensured that every part of Kiambu now develops.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo dismissed claims that anyone can dictate how Kiambu voters choose, stating that residents make their own independent political choices.