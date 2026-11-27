People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua formally launched her bid for the Presidency of Kenya in the 2027 General Election, unveiling the campaign slogan Simama na Martha in a speech released on Friday, November 27, 2026.

In the address, titled A New Dawn, A New Hope, A Bold Vision for Kenya, Karua said her candidacy is built on restoring constitutionalism, easing the high cost of living and placing women and ordinary working families at the centre of national leadership, adding, “It is against this background, with humility and a full appreciation of the responsibility involved, that I hereby declare my candidature for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the 2027 General Election.”

She appealed directly to Kenyan women as her primary constituency while inviting all citizens to support her vision, and recalled her resignation as Minister for Justice in April 2009 as a demonstration of principle.

Karua criticised current wasteful spending on luxury vehicles and excessive official travel, arguing that such expenditure diverts funds from essential medicines in hospitals and learning materials in schools, and illustrated the everyday struggle of a mother with KSh1,000 at a market who must return sugar to afford transport home, stating, “Public money must serve the public. Every shilling must count.”

The former Justice Minister outlined a seven-point national agenda that includes building an inclusive economy, enforcing transparency, guaranteeing reliable healthcare, expanding free public education, protecting women’s safety and human rights, restoring independent state institutions and honouring devolution, with measurable reforms slated for the first 100 days.

On economic revival she pledged fair taxation, swift settlement of verified pending bills owed to traders and small businesses, expanded apprenticeship programmes for youth and value-addition initiatives for potatoes, tea, coffee and fruits to ensure farmers receive returns above production costs.

To curb corruption she promised to publish project-level expenditure records on accessible digital platforms and public noticeboards so that citizens in every ward can monitor approved budgets, contractors, payments and project completion.

Karua also committed to progressively achieving universal healthcare free at the point of treatment, extending free public education from pre-primary through university and conducting a consultative review of competency-based education, while fully implementing the two-thirds gender rule in government appointments.

In the security and governance sphere she declared zero tolerance for abductions, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, pledged reforms of security agencies, strict obedience to court orders and respect for the independence of Parliament, the Judiciary and the Auditor General.

She detailed four specific 100-day deliverables: publishing an initial statement of national public debt and pending bills, releasing a register of stalled national projects, disclosing unpaid government arrears owed to hospitals and schools with a settlement timetable, and rolling out public project expenditure tracking.

Karua warned that Kenya faces a leadership crisis requiring a change in how public resources are managed, affirmed that county governments must receive their funds on time and stressed that devolution is essential for improving access to essential services.