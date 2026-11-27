People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua announced her intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election at a Nairobi ceremony on Friday, November 27.

In a video trailer released ahead of the event she said, “I am Martha Karua, and I am running for President of Kenya 2027,” and added, “A declaration marks a beginning, not a destination,” while a statement on her social media platforms stressed the need for accountable leadership, justice, equal opportunities and respect for every citizen’s dignity.

Karua explained that her campaign slogan Simama, which means “stand,” calls on each generation to choose between accepting the status quo or daring to imagine a different future, noting, “To Simama is more than to stand. It is to take a position. To stand for justice, for dignity, for opportunity, for the principles we believe in, and for a future we refuse to leave to chance.”

The former Justice Minister was born on September 22, 1957 in Kimunye, Kirinyaga County, began her career as a magistrate, served four terms as MP for Gichugu from 1992, contested the presidency in 2013 and was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Her entry adds a new dimension to talks within the United Opposition, where leaders such as Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) head Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Linda Mwananchi movement are negotiating a common strategy and possibly a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto.