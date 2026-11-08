Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Speech Interrupted by Blackout at Lawyers’ Event

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s speech at a lawyers’ gathering in Thika was briefly halted when a power outage plunged the venue into darkness on November 7, 2026.

The event, titled ‘Ngemi Cia Watho 2.0’, was held at Thika Greens Golf Resort in Kiambu county and brought together legal practitioners from the Mt Kenya region to celebrate cultural heritage and professional achievements.

While Gachagua addressed the audience from the podium, the lights suddenly went off, leaving most of the venue dark for about a minute; attendees switched on mobile phone flashlights as organisers waited for electricity to be restored.

Lighting returned after roughly a minute, allowing the former Deputy President to resume his remarks.

Gachagua, who was on the dais with Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, urged lawyers to contest elective positions, saying the growing number of legal practitioners seeking office would improve the quality of legislators.

He said, “I am overwhelmed by the high number of lawyers who are seeking elective positions. This way, I am convinced we shall improve the quality of legislators we elect.”

He added that the region must overcome the “elective shame” caused by leaders elected to the National Assembly and criticised the Mt Kenya electorate for choosing lawmakers lacking strong educational backgrounds, arguing this hampers effective legislative work.

Gachagua also called on government agencies to accelerate investigations into the whereabouts of lawyer Abshir Abdi and to establish his fate.

In the same address, he revived allegations that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula received money from former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko before participating in Senate proceedings that led to Sonko’s impeachment, describing Wetang’ula as a crook who demeaned Parliament.

He said, “I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know whether there is any crime in people conning a conman. Is there a crime? I don’t know. What did Wetang’ula call it when you steal from a thief? An act of heroic restoration. You know Wetang’ula alichukua pesa ya Mike Sonko ya impeachment, then he went and impeached him. This Wetang’ula is also a crook and a youth winger. He has really, really demeaned the National Assembly.”

Also present at the gathering were Linda Mwananchi Movement leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.