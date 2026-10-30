Gachagua Says Ruto Paid KSh20 Million for Mudavadi’s ANC Party

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged on Friday October 30, 2026 that President William Ruto paid KSh20 million to acquire Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

Gachagua said he personally negotiated the transaction on Ruto’s behalf after Ruto summoned Mudavadi and instructed him to close ANC and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of political realignments.

He recounted hearing Mudavadi “anatetemeka kama napier grass” and claimed Mudavadi agreed to sell the party for KSh20 million, adding that he himself handled the negotiations.

Gachagua further alleged that Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula struck a deal with Ruto that would make Wetang’ula Speaker of the National Assembly, Mudavadi Prime Cabinet Secretary, and deliver 1,000 kilometres of new tarmac roads in Western Kenya.

He challenged the two leaders to point to any of the promised roads, asking whether even a single kilometre had been built.

The statements were made at the official launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, and were not supported by any documentary evidence of the alleged KSh20 million payment or the political agreement.

Gachagua also criticised Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli for questioning Senator Edwin Sifuna’s suitability for the presidency, reminding that the Kenyan Constitution allows any citizen aged 18 years and above to contest.

Background notes that ANC and UDA formally merged in January of the previous year at State House, Nairobi, an event attended by President Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi.