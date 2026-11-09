Interior Cabinet Secretary Murkomen Hails Mackenzie Sentencing and Vows Tougher Action on Religious Extremism

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen praised the sentencing of preacher Paul Mackenzie and his accomplices for the Shakahola massacre, calling it a major milestone in the fight against religious extremism.

He thanked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and multi-agency security teams for securing the convictions, saying “I want to thank the DPP and all the other agencies that worked tirelessly to secure the successful conviction of Mackenzie and his accomplices in the Shakahola Massacre.”

Murkomen said the government will intensify measures to combat religious extremism and radicalisation while safeguarding the constitutional right to freedom of worship, and urged closer collaboration between security agencies and the Judiciary to tackle political violence, goonism, drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Speaking at a thanksgiving church service at Bushiangala Church of God in Ikolomani, Kakamega County on Sunday, he criticised opposition leaders for an overemphasis on tribal politics and called for issue-based politics centred on development agendas, ideas and track records, adding that leaders should support President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

He applauded security agencies for a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking, citing the seizure of narcotics worth KSh3.6 billion in Kwale County earlier that day and the arrest of Ugandan and Tanzanian nationals.

Murkomen dismissed claims that National Government Administration Officers were being politicised, stating their role is to communicate the government’s agenda to Kenyans and is not unique to the current administration.

He assured Ikolomani residents that the government will strengthen security around mining activities and ensure local communities benefit from the region’s mineral resources, noting discussions with the Mining Cabinet Secretary.

He was accompanied by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, MPs Bernard Shinali, Christopher Aseka, Titus Khamala and Emmanuel Wangwe, Western Regional Commissioner Allan Machari, members of county assemblies and other political and local leaders.