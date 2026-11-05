Kalonzo Names Matiang’i and Orengo as Ukombozi Alliance Council Co-Chairs

On Thursday November 5, 2026 Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front, announced at Kisumu International Airport that Fred Matiang’i of the Jubilee Party and Siaya Governor James Orengo would serve as chairman and co-chair of the Ukombozi Alliance Council.

Kalonzo said the joint leadership was intended to strengthen the “Super Alliance” that seeks to challenge the current administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He added that the two leaders have “years of service” and complementary experience, noting that Matiang’i “knows how government works and how to get it to deliver” while Orengo “has stood for the Constitution when it was dangerous to do so”.

The announcement was made as Kalonzo began a political tour of Migori and Homa Bay counties and was accompanied by Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Deputy Party Leader Designate Mohammed Ali and party chairman Jamleck Kamau.

Matiang’i, who leads the Jubilee Party, previously held the cabinet posts of ICT, Education (from November 2015) and Interior (July 2017 to 2022) under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Orengo, a senior counsel, served as Lands Minister from 2008 to 2013, as Siaya Senator from 2013 to 2022 and as Senate Minority Leader before becoming governor in August 2022, and he led the legal team in the 2017 presidential election petition that resulted in the Supreme Court nullifying the election.

Kalonzo also referenced the rebranding of the former Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition as the Ukombozi Alliance on September 21, 2026 and the subsequent lifting by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal of a suspension that had blocked the alliance’s registration.

He urged Kenyans to “relax” and warned that the opposition was working to present a united front against what he called a “predator regime”.

He described the alliance’s purpose as “Komboa Kenya” and said with Matiang’i and Orengo at the table the opposition was ready for the work ahead.

The formation of the Ukombozi Alliance and the appointment of Matiang’i and Orengo come as opposition leaders intensify efforts to consolidate their forces and agree on a common presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.