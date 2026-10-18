Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina Leaves UDA for Ufanisi Kenya Party

Kieni Member of Parliament Njoroge Wainaina announced on Saturday, October 17, 2026 that he is quitting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joining the Ufanisi Kenya Party.

Speaking to residents in his Kieni constituency in Nyeri County, Wainaina said his decision was driven by the need for local leaders and residents to have a political vehicle of their own, noting that he was elected on a UDA ticket in 2022. He added, “Because of the grace of God, and because we have severally been reminded that we went to a wedding with someone else’s vehicle, I have formed my 504. It will carry all the residents of Kieni.”

Wainaina described the Ufanisi Kenya Party as a national outfit, stating, “It is not made for Nyeri only; it is a national party open for anyone to join,” and positioned himself as the second known party leader in Nyeri County after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who founded the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

His exit joins a wave of defections from UDA in the Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election, including Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who has moved to the People’s Party of Kenya.

The departures underscore growing political pressure on President William Ruto’s UDA as it prepares for the 2027 polls, with senior leaders seeking alternative platforms to secure their electoral futures.