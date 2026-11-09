Ledama Olekina Announces 2032 Presidential Bid, Seeks 2027 Senate Re-election

Senate Minority Whip and Narok County Senator Ledama Olekina said on Sunday, November 8, 2026 that he will contest the Kenyan presidency in the 2032 general election.

He added that he will first seek re-election as Narok senator in the 2027 polls, describing the Senate seat as a stepping stone to higher office.

Olekina dismissed rumours that he might run for governor, stating his ambitions extend beyond county leadership and that he wants to lead the country.

He argued that the Maasai community has long been used as political fillers and deserves a chance to head the nation, asking “Why not?” when questioned about a Maasai president.

The senator said he supports President William Ruto completing his ten-year term, noting the constitution limits a president to ten years and that Ruto is barred from a third term.

Olekina reminded readers that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has an arrangement with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) not to field a presidential candidate in 2027, instead backing Ruto’s re-election bid.

He warned that the country’s 47 governors are using county money to fund political campaigns and to start political parties, calling the practice “goonism” and urging measures to stop it.

Olekina concluded by declaring that his name will appear on the 2032 presidential ballot and that he is “very serious” about the bid, as several ODM leaders have already signalled intentions for that election cycle.