Martha Karua, Fred Matiang’i and Ndindi Nyoro Announce Joint Nanyuki Rally

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua and People’s Party leader Ndindi Nyoro announced a joint political rally in Nanyuki, Laikipa County, scheduled for Sunday November 8, 2026.

Nyoro shared on X on November 7, 2026 that the People’s Tour would reach Nanyuki Town, with the rally set to start at 1 pm on the town’s main stage, while a campaign poster released on November 6, 2026 listed a 10:00 am start and stops at Narumoru Catholic Church and Nanyuki Town.

The three leaders have been touring together, having held a joint meeting in Njoro, Nakuru County on October 21, 2026 and appearing together at rallies in Limuru and Wangige, Kiambu County on November 5, 2026, as they seek to build support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary General John Methu criticised Nyoro’s entry into party politics, telling a television interview on October 25, 2026, “Before he came, we were attending rallies together with Fred Matiang’i as well as Martha Karua. All of us were united.”

In the announcement, Karua stressed respect for fellow opposition figures, Matiang’i urged supporters to mobilise voters and protect ballots, and Nyoro called for a broad-based alliance capable of attracting support from across the country, positioning the Nanyuki rally as another platform for opposition cooperation.