Mwengi Mutuse Says Impeached Gachagua Must Cease DCP Role

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse on Friday, October 30, 2026, told former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop presenting himself as an official of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), invoking constitutional rules.

Mutuse posted on his X account that Article 75(3) of the Constitution bars an impeached state officer from holding public office, including a political party official, and that Gachagua must stop masquerading as a DCP official.

Gachagua was removed from the deputy presidency in October 2024 after the Senate upheld five of eleven charges against him on October 17, 2024.

Following his impeachment, he founded DCP in 2025 and has used the party to mobilise supporters and contest President William Ruto’s influence, particularly in the Mount Kenya region.

The party has attracted figures such as Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, both of whom have announced plans to run for re-election on DCP tickets.

DCP recorded a victory in the July 2026 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, where its candidate Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau defeated the United Democratic Alliance rival.

Gachagua continues to work with opposition leaders including Edwin Sifuna of Linda Mwananchi, Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper Party, Martha Karua of the People’s Liberation Party, Fred Matiang’i of Jubilee, Eugene Wamalwa of Democratic Action Party-Kenya and Justin Muturi of the Democratic Party.

Mutuse’s constitutional challenge comes as Gachagua pursues legal avenues to overturn his impeachment, a process that could affect his political future.