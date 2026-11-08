National Land Commission Gazettes Land Acquisition for KSh38 Billion Muthaiga-Kiambu Road Dualling

The National Land Commission (NLC) has issued Gazette Notice No. 17629, dated October 28, 2026, to compulsorily acquire eleven parcels of land in Nairobi and Kiambu counties for the dualling of the Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi road and capacity upgrades at the Muthaiga-Pangani underpass, a project valued at KSh38 billion.

The notice, made under Section 110 of the Land Act 2012, states that the acquisition is on behalf of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and lists the parcels by land registration number.

The largest parcel, LR No 12826/2, is recorded as 4.3928 hectares in the Gazette and as 10.85 acres in a separate report; LR No 5980/1 is shown as 1.8896 hectares and 4.67 acres; LR No 80/2/R as 0.5075 hectares and 1.25 acres; LR No 12855/26 as 0.4411 hectares and 1.09 acres; LR No 81/2 as 0.3570 hectares and 0.88 acres; the remaining parcels range from 0.0253 to 0.2197 hectares, corresponding to 0.06 to 0.48 acres.

The NLC has instructed owners of the listed parcels to inspect maps of the affected land at Ardhi House, 3rd Floor, Room 305, 1st Ngong Avenue, Nairobi, and at the commission’s county coordinator offices in Nairobi and Kiambu during official working hours.

Formal enquiries into the proposed acquisition will be published in the Kenya Gazette in accordance with Section 112 of the Land Act, forming part of the compulsory acquisition process before any acquisition proceeds.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced that the contract for the road expansion has been signed and that construction will commence, describing the project as upgrading the single-lane road from Muthaiga Police Station to Ndumberi into a four-lane dual carriageway.

The expansion will include two service lanes on each side, new bridges at Muthaiga Golf Club and Kirigiti Junction, overpasses at Mua Road and Tala Road, U-turns at Coffee Garden, Ridgeways and Runda, dedicated non-motorised transport lanes, six footbridges, interchanges and connecting bypasses.