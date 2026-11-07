National Youth Service Launches 3,000-Acre Irrigation Project in Tana River

The National Youth Service (NYS) has commissioned an irrigation programme covering 3,000 acres in Tana River county to increase food production and generate employment.

The effort, undertaken with the National Irrigation Authority and the National Livestock Development and Promotion Services, designates 2,000 acres at Masabubu for fodder cultivation and 1,000 acres for maize.

This initiative is part of a wider plan to irrigate 3,000 acres across Masabubu, Bura and Hola as the government seeks to expand agricultural output and improve food security.

NYS Council chairman Adan Mulata, who presided over the commissioning, said the project will bolster the Service’s commercial activities and enhance its capacity to generate revenue.

Mulata noted that time spent in NYS offers young people practical skills, character development and a sense of responsibility that will serve them beyond their service period.

He urged the servicemen and servicewomen to remain disciplined, uphold the Service’s core values and stay focused on elevating the institution, stating, “The servicemen and servicewomen must remain disciplined, uphold the core values of the Service and stay focused on the mission of taking the institution to greater heights.”

The programme will also train local farmers in improved fodder production methods to raise productivity and strengthen livelihoods.

To support irrigation, NYS is rehabilitating a 9.7-kilometre canal, with 5.5 kilometres already cleared to improve water flow to the farms.

National Irrigation Authority chairman Eng Gilbert Maluki attended the ceremony alongside NYS Deputy Commandant General Evans Yaite, NYS Director of Farms Kennedy Nyakango, Eastern Regional Commander Peninah Mukundi and other local officials.

The delegation praised the commitment and discipline of the young participants and expressed confidence that they will achieve the project’s objectives.

Officials said the scheme will create jobs, transfer agricultural skills and support livestock production by providing reliable animal feed.

The commissioning ended with a tour of the camp where officials inspected ongoing agricultural activities and infrastructure.