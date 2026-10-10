ODM Chair Gladys Wanga Rules Out Alliance With Rigathi Gachagua Over Ethnic Politics

At the Orange Democratic Movement delegates convention in Vihiga County on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga announced that the party will not form partnerships with politicians she says foster ethnic division, specifically naming former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Wanga asserted that ODM’s commitment is to national unity and inclusive leadership, and therefore it will not align with leaders whose conduct she believes seeks to split Kenyans along tribal lines.

The declaration comes as parties and leaders intensify coalition-building ahead of the 2027 General Election, and it raises questions about the future composition of ODM’s alliances.

Rigathi Gachagua was removed from the deputy presidency in October 2024 through an impeachment process and has since positioned himself as a vocal critic of the current political establishment while seeking regional support.

Wanga’s remarks carry particular weight because she holds both a county governorship and the chair of one of Kenya’s largest opposition parties, and the Vihiga gathering served as a venue for ODM to articulate its values and strategic direction to delegates from across the country.