ODM to Back President Ruto While Contesting All Other Seats in 2027

Leaders of the Orange Democratic Movement announced that the party will support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 but will contest every other elective position on its own ticket.

The declaration was made at a gathering in Garissa town during the party’s Mwezi wa Baba programme, attended by national chairperson Gladys Wanga, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho, deputy party leader Abdulswamad Sharif Nasir and Secretary General Catherine Amayo.

Joho argued that cooperation with the Ruto administration creates an opportunity to advance Raila Odinga’s ideals of equality and inclusion, citing the party slogan Usawa ni Sawa and recent improvements in access to national identity documents.

He said, “The late Raila Odinga left us a strong party, and that is what we must preserve. I am a student of Raila Odinga, and nobody can tell me that those he left behind cannot carry on his aspirations and spirit,” and added, “There are people who want to pretend that they are the only ones who embody his spirit. Let them not boast, because the day we decide to speak, they will all keep quiet.”

Wanga told members that ODM will field candidates for parliamentary, county assembly and other elective positions in 2027, and that the only seat the party has agreed to relinquish is the presidency, for which it will back President William Ruto.

Nasir described ODM as “the only party with deep roots and representation across the country, reaching every corner of Kenya. This is a party that was built through sacrifice and hard work, and we must ensure that we keep it intact, united and strong.”

He also said the political arrangement between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance includes an understanding that ODM will hold the Deputy President’s office.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said, “One thing I want to make categorically clear is that UDA cannot form a government on its own. It needs us.”

Organising secretary-general Ahmed Abdullahi reiterated that ODM is affiliated with the government, promised free and fair nominations, and warned that those who left the party after Raila’s death did so out of convenience.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, who is seeking the Senate seat, said ODM remains strong and will aim to elect many leaders through its ticket, while county party chair Mohamed Ali, known as Amin Comp, noted the party won only one parliamentary seat and a few MCAs in the last general election and pledged a stronger showing in 2027.

The meeting also featured Lagdera MP Abdikadir Hussein, Garissa Woman Representative Umulkheir Harun, nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, Beatrice Elachi and other party officials, forming part of the nationwide Mwezi wa Baba activities honouring Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025.