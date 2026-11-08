Opposition Leaders Gachagua, Kalonzo and Matiang'i Meet Amid Unity Concerns

Opposition heavyweights gathered in Nairobi on Sunday as internal tensions rose within the coalition that aims to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

The meeting brought together former Deputy President Rigathi Gachawa of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Jubilee Party figure Fred Matiang'i after a series of public disputes over political strategy, regional interests and the coalition’s cohesion.

Their talks took place against a backdrop of sharp exchanges that also involved Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, highlighting disagreements on the opposition’s direction and leadership.

While the content of the discussion was not disclosed, Matiang'i posted photographs of the three leaders on his social media with the caption “Brothers will always put Kenya first.”

Earlier on Sunday, Gachawa outlined a three-bloc arrangement that would place Mt Kenya under his leadership, Ukambani under Kalonzo and Western Kenya under Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, arguing that the combined regions could secure a majority against Ruto in the upcoming election.

Matiang'i dismissed the proposal, calling it “majoritarian arrogance” that would split the opposition and make unity difficult, a remark he made during a televised interview.

Gachawa defended his stance, saying “Some of my friends think that I am arrogant for being truthful. I am not arrogant. I am just truthful,” and adding “When I tell some we wake up and work, they say I am bullying them. No!”

Sources within the opposition said the public disagreements have created unease among supporters and raised concerns that internal divisions could weaken the coalition ahead of the 2027 poll.

The Nairobi gathering was seen as an effort to ease frictions and explore possible arrangements to challenge Ruto’s re-election bid.

Later on Sunday, Gachawa and Kalonzo were scheduled to address a joint rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, known as the Ukombozi Rally, set for 2 pm.

Prior to the rally, Gachawa attended a service at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Isinya, while other opposition figures expected to join included Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa and Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The rally follows recent engagements such as Gachawa and Sifuna appearing together at the Ngemi Cia Watho gathering at Thika Green Stadium on Saturday, and a call by Kajiado Senator Ole Seki Lenku for residents to attend.

Kalonzo urged supporters to turn up, describing the event as an opportunity for citizens to meet, interact and discuss national issues.

Ongoing public disagreements, particularly Matiang'i’s criticism of the regional bloc proposal, underscore the challenges the opposition faces in presenting a united front against the incumbent.