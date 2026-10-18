President Ruto Criticises Opposition and Announces Development Plans at Nandi Rally

President William Ruto travelled to Nandi County on Sunday and used a gathering in Kapsabet after a church service to unveil new projects that will bring electricity to the area and widen its road network.

In his address he singled out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing them of having no agenda and of trying to split Kenyans along ethnic lines, saying “Mr. Empty and Shinny Things, Mr. Yala and Ruaraka and Mr. 40, you have no agenda for this country. You are angry and planless. We will not allow you to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.”

Speakers at the roadside rally reinforced the president’s view, claiming that opposition parties have no plan for the country as the 2027 election approaches.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also addressed the crowd, warning Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya not to disrupt a forthcoming hospital opening, stating “I hear he has planned to protest on Monday when the president opens a hospital in Trans Nzoia. I am warning him not to try that.”

Governor Natembeya has previously alleged that the president is promoting projects that were constructed by the county government with support from other development partners.

Speaking later in Nairobi, Senator Edwin Sifuna rejected the president’s allegation that the opposition lacks a plan, saying the president will eventually understand the opposition’s position. He also dismissed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s comment that a newly formed political formation cannot win the presidency, asserting “In 10 months we will prove to everyone that a new entrant can become president.”