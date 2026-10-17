President Ruto Issues 11,493 Title Deeds in West Pokot; 159 Appeal Judgments Set

President William Ruto on Friday, October 16, 2026, will hand over 11,493 title deeds to residents of West Pokot County as part of his North Rift development tour, while the Court of Appeal is scheduled to deliver 159 judgments across the country.

The day will begin in Sigor at 9 am with an inspection of the Kopach River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road and the Sigor Economic Stimulus Programme market, followed by the issuance of 4,660 deeds to residents of Mwino A and B.

At 11 am the President will travel to Kapenguria and Makutano to commission the Kapenguria-Makutano town sewerage project, lay the foundation stone for student hostels at Kapenguria Medical Training College, inspect the Makutano ESP market, flag off the county’s last-mile electricity connectivity project, present a Women Enterprise Fund cheque, and issue a further 6,833 deeds to residents of Chekomos, Shalphogh, Tamugh and Sondany.

Afterward, at 1 pm he will move to Kwanza in Trans Nzoia to inspect student hostels at the Kwanza Vocational Training Centre, and at 2.30 pm he will be in Kitale to review the Maili Tatu affordable housing project, lay foundation stones for student hostels at Kitale National Polytechnic and the Kitale Medium Prison affordable housing project, flag off another last-mile electricity connectivity scheme, issue a Women Enterprise Fund cheque, commission the Kitale Business Park at the bus stage and address local residents.

The Sigor gathering was disrupted when rival political groups clashed, hurling stones, soil and water bottles, prompting security to intervene and forcing the President to step down from his vehicle; he used the incident to accuse the opposition of lacking a clear agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will also be on a development tour in Kirinyaga County on Friday, inspecting roads, electricity and other projects, addressing residents at Thumaita in Gichugu at 9 am and holding a rally at Kiania in Ndia at 11.30 am.

The Court of Appeal is set to deliver 159 judgments and rulings on appeals and applications heard nationwide on the same day.