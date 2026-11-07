President Ruto Reschedules Four-Day Gusii Development Tour Amid Matiang'i-Gachagua Feud

President William Ruto will begin a four-day development tour of the Gusii region on November 8, after a two-week postponement that officials linked to political infighting among his lieutenants.

The itinerary starts in West Mugirango, Nyamira County, where the president will land at St John Rangenyo Senior School grounds, attend an interdenominational service at Nyamaiya Stadium, commission a digital hub for the constituency and launch the Bondeni-Magombo Road.

He will then travel to North Mugirango to open the Tombe-Isinta-Mokomoni Road and preside over the groundbreaking of a large stadium at Magwagwa, where construction equipment has already arrived.

Joash Nyamoko, chairman of the Gusii Lawmakers Caucus, confirmed the visit and said the earlier postponement was lifted two weeks ago; he noted that the stadium project is progressing with tractors on site.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has spent the past two weeks meeting regional leaders in Nairobi to finalise preparations, while Kisii Governor Simba Arati has inspected projects slated for launch.

The tour occurs against a heightened political clash between former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whose exchange intensified on November 3 when Gachagua labelled Matiang'i “lazy”.

National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, also MP for South Mugirango, condemned Gachagua’s remarks, urging the Gusii community to reject the attacks and highlighting Matiang'i’s record in ICT, education and interior ministries.

UDA National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi echoed Osoro’s call for leadership that unites rather than divides, stressing respect for the community.

A coalition of regional legislators and officials, including Sylvanus Osoro, Joash Nyamoko, Stephen Mogaka, Jerusha Momanyi, Doris Donya, Dr Daniel Manduku, Zaheer Jhanda and Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, have been mobilising to showcase projects such as a proposed Standard Gauge Railway through Magwagwa, the Kisii Regional Cancer Centre, upgrades to the Kisii Airstrip, the partially completed Nyamira University, affordable housing, road works, rural electrification and water schemes.

In the 2022 election, Ruto secured roughly 35 percent of the Gusii vote while the late Raila Odinga obtained about 65 percent; analysts warn that Matiang'i’s influence could further erode Ruto’s support ahead of the 2027 polls.

Former Bogichora MCA Beautah Omanga argued that the president’s local backing stems from personal convenience rather than genuine support, while Nyamoko pointed to the 60 percent completion of Nyamira University as evidence of government commitment.

The president is also expected to attend a church service at Matongo ELCK Church in Kisii, commission the Tombe-Isinta-Gitaru Road, launch the upgrade of the Bondeni-Magombo Road to bitumen status, and inspect the Gusii Stadium, which Ruto pledged to finish by December.

During his previous visit to the region, Ruto inspected a modern tuition block at Nyamira Primary School and affordable housing units at the Nyamira KMTC College.