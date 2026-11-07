President Ruto’s Daughter’s Wedding Shows MP Oscar Sudi Close to the President

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accompanied President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the wedding of their daughter Charlene and Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, reinforcing his reputation as one of the President’s most trusted political allies.

Video footage captured Sudi walking beside Ruto at a hotel courtyard, exchanging pleasantries with attendees and appearing to help coordinate movements around the family during the ceremony.

Sudi later said it was “a true privilege to stand with President William Samoei Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto in Mwanza, Tanzania, as Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge exchanged their marriage vows” and added that he wishes the couple “a marriage filled with lasting joy, peace and endless blessings.”

Social media users posted comments praising Sudi’s loyalty, with one user writing that President Ruto “entrusts Mkarabati (fixer) with everything, because he knows he won’t fail him.”

The MP was also present at Charlene’s traditional engagement ceremony (Koito) on August 8 at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, where he moved around the gathering alongside the President and other members of the First Family.

During President Ruto’s four-day development tour of the Nyanza region in September, Sudi travelled with the presidential entourage to Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori, and was filmed approaching a presidential security vehicle while an aide opened the rear passenger door for him.

In the same tour, Sudi shared photographs of a family in Masaba, Migori County, who hosted him without recognising him, prompting online discussion about his profile versus his reception by ordinary residents.

Tuko Kenya reported that Sudi arrived in Mwanza ahead of the wedding, chatted with First Lady Rachel Ruto and Charlene before the ceremony, and was the first person on the dais as the couple proceeded to the stage.

Observers noted Sudi’s white long-sleeve shirt, dark trousers and white sneakers, while President Ruto wore a light beige short-sleeve shirt, matching trousers, brown shoes and a fedora-style hat.

Social media users jokingly suggested Sudi had taken on a security role, with comments referring to him as a “bodyguard” or “senior bodyguard,” though no official position has been defined for the MP within the State House.

Sudi’s relationship with President Ruto dates back several years, having worked together politically before Ruto assumed the presidency in 2022, and he has remained a vocal defender of the President during politically challenging moments.