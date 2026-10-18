President Ruto Sets February 2027 Charter Deadline for Koitalel Samoei University and Pledges KSh3.5 Billion

President William Ruto announced that a full university charter for Koitalel Samoei University will be awarded in February 2027 and that the government will allocate KSh3.5 billion for infrastructure development at the institution in Nandi County.

Speaking on Saturday October 17, 2026 during a visit to Nandi Hills, the president said he would return in February to formally grant the charter, converting the college from a constituent college of the University of Nairobi into a fully fledged university.

Ruto added that the funding will support the construction of student hostels capable of accommodating 1,200 learners, as well as a library, lecture halls and other essential facilities to enable the university to operate independently.

In a separate address at the Anglican Church of Kenya in Chesumei, Nandi County, the president affirmed the government’s commitment to honour the legacy of Koitalel Arap Samoei by establishing a university in his name.

The president also outlined progress on major road projects, noting that the first phase of the Nairobi–Mau Summit highway is expected to be completed by next year and that a subsequent phase will expand sections to six and four lanes, while the Eldoret–Kapsabet–Chavakali road is being considered for four-lane expansion.