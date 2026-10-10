President William Ruto Accuses Governor George Natembeya of Blocking Trans Nzoia Projects

President William Ruto accused Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya of obstructing national government development projects in the county during a national tree-planting exercise.

Ruto said he had money to build a hospital in the area but the project was delayed because of “Mimi niko na pesa ya kuwajengea hospitali hapa, lakini kwa sababu ya kisirani ile iko hapo, hiyo hospitali imechelewa kwa sababu ya siasa mbovu, siasa ya kisirani, ya hasira na chuki. Hiyo nafasi imekosekana,”.

He dismissed the opposition as a weak challenge in the 2027 elections and warned its leaders to prepare, stating “Na wale majamaa wengine msijali, na wao wale nitawashughulikia bana. Hawa nitakutana na hao, na nimewaambia wajipange,”.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who accompanied the President, said Natembeya was blocking projects including the construction of Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale and other sports facilities, adding “The stadium in Kitale should be constructed to the same standards as stadiums in the rest of the country. We know you wanted to construct it, but the Governor refused to hand it over,”.

Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau urged residents to stop giving the President hard work and noted they have “chini ya miezi kumi kufukuza huyo mkabila,” saying “Maendeleo mnaona sasa, nyinyi watu wa Trans Nzoia, muache kupatia Rais kazi ngumu. Nyinyi ndio mko na chini ya miezi kumi kufukuza huyo mkabila.”