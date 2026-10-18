President William Ruto Calls on Opposition to Offer Policies Ahead of 2027 Election

President William Ruto addressed a crowd in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, urging rival parties to present concrete policy proposals instead of slogans as the 2027 General Election approaches.

Speaking during a tour of his home region that also covered Nandi County, the president criticised opposition leaders for relying on “must go” chants and called for alternative plans on economic growth, job creation and national development.

Ruto said, “Ndio mimi nawaambia, yule Mr Empty, Mr 40 na Mr Yala, tafadhali my friends, tafuteni sera,” and added that Kenya’s exchange rate and interest rates were stable and that the country’s economy ranked as the sixth largest in Africa.

He also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, agricultural subsidies and health-care reforms as evidence of his administration’s delivery record.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati responded by urging a broad-based grassroots strategy to win more elective seats, and a Kisii Governor echoed the call for cross-party cooperation, saying, “Mkikosana na UDA, wewe ruka ODM, na mkikosana na ODM, wewe ruka UDA. Hivyo ndivyo tutapata viti mingi zaidi.”

Analysts noted that the president’s Rift Valley tour aims to keep his core support bloc united while opposition factions work to reorganise ahead of the upcoming election.