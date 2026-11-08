President William Ruto Demands Opposition Outline 2027 Development Plans

President William Ruto on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at an interdenominational church service in Nyamaiya Stadium, Nyamira County, urged opposition leaders to present a concrete development agenda before seeking votes in the 2027 general election.

He said rivals lack plans and focus on political noise, while Kenyans want better roads, lower cost of living, streamlined education, cheaper fertilizer and the removal of agricultural brokers.

Ruto warned voters not to entertain “conmen” and asked opponents whether they understand the development needs of the Gusii region, citing areas such as Ikonge and Bondeni.

He added that politics should not divide the nation and that every part of Kenya deserves development, rejecting regional or ethnic favouritism.

The service was attended by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and a host of local lawmakers.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro backed the president’s stance, urging competition on ideas rather than tribal considerations.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati called for equitable allocation of resources, noting some parts of the county still lack tarmac roads despite tax contributions.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda praised the government’s development record and urged residents to continue backing the administration’s agenda as the 2027 elections approach.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Mongina Momanyi also defended the government’s direction, saying local leaders would not allow residents to be misled by political opponents.