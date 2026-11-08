Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi Announces December Rally in Western Kenya With Atwoli

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said he will organise a major political rally in Western Kenya in December, working with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, to show the region’s backing for President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Speaking to bishops in Vihiga, Mudavadi said the meeting will bring together leaders and residents from the area and urged participants to help mobilise, stating, “In December, we will have a very big meeting. You will help us to mobilise because we want to make a clear statement that Western Kenya cannot be taken for granted.”

Mudavadi’s announcement was directed at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has been intensifying efforts to rally Western Kenya behind the Opposition through the Linda Mwananchi movement and has been meeting regional figures such as Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Referring to the 2022 general election, Mudavadi recalled his earlier prediction, saying, “In 2022, I told people we would win. I also told them after we win, Raila Odinga would join us, and you thought I was joking.”

Atwoli added that the Bukhungu 3 meeting is set for December 26, 2026, in Kakamega, and will also gather political leaders and residents from Western Kenya, warning that Sifuna’s recent statements could undermine efforts to consolidate the region’s voting bloc and its prospects for a presidential candidate in 2032. He said, “You heard Sifuna the other day telling people from this region not to listen to people like me. And then he is telling people to attend my December 26 meeting in Kakamega and declare support for him.”