Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi Urges Church Support for Peace and Ruto’s Re-election Bid

On Sunday, November 8, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addressed congregations in Busia County, calling on religious leaders and followers of all faiths to promote peace as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

He asked churches to pray for national unity, stability and for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to fulfil its constitutional duties, while urging Kenyans to reject violence, intolerance and political division.

Mudavadi said, “President William Ruto will win the 2027 General Election, and we must rally behind his leadership to ensure continuity. This continuity will enable us to consolidate the development gains already made and accelerate the transformation of Western Kenya through improved infrastructure, expanded economic opportunities and stronger trade links with Uganda and the wider East African region.”

Emphasising the link between peace and development, he urged the region to back the government’s agenda, arguing that sustained political support would allow faster delivery of infrastructure projects and broaden economic prospects.

Highlighting health concerns, Mudavadi warned that Busia’s position on the Kenya-Uganda border makes it vulnerable to Ebola, stating, “Busia is a strategic border county, and we must remain at the forefront of safeguarding our country against threats such as Ebola. We all have a responsibility to protect Kenya,” and called for heightened vigilance and public-health surveillance.

He concluded by urging residents to protect national unity while supporting initiatives aimed at turning Western Kenya into a gateway for regional trade and integration.