Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi Warns New Parties Lack Time Ahead of 2027 Election

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi cautioned that newly created opposition parties are not prepared to present a credible alternative to President William Ruto before the August 2027 General Election, speaking at an ACK church service in Kapsabet, Nandi County on Sunday October 18, 2026.

He said parties formed only months before the poll do not have enough time to establish national structures, craft policy programmes or ready their leaders for top-level governance, asking how a party created with six months left could have policies, structures or a framework.

Mudavadi pointed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission timetable, noting that six months remain before the election and that some politicians are claiming to have formed parties despite that limited window, which he described as misleading voters.

Emphasising continuity, he noted that President Ruto has already begun discussions on Kenya’s development beyond 2030 and argued that the country needs steady leadership rather than political experiments.

Drawing a parallel with church hierarchy, Mudavadi said leaders must rise through the ranks and warned that those who expect to “parachute” into national leadership will see their parachutes tear.

He warned against hate speech and tribalism, citing instability in Sudan, the Middle East, Ethiopia and South Sudan as reminders that peace should not be taken for granted.

Mudavadi expressed confidence that the 2027 election would be peaceful, free and fair and said he expects President Ruto to secure a second term.

The comments were made during a thanksgiving service marking the tenth anniversary of the ACK church, ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for October 20 at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.