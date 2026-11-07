Senator Olekina Calls for Removal of Governor Ole Lenku From ODM Register

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to delete Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku from the Orange Democratic Movement membership register, invoking the Political Parties Act.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday November 7, 2026, Olekina argued that Section 14A of the Act deems a member resigned when they form a new political party, and that Ole Lenku’s launch of the Forum for Economic Development Agenda (FEDA) on November 6 automatically triggers removal.

He urged the registrar to act without delay, insisting that the governor should no longer be listed as an ODM member.

Ole Lenku unveiled FEDA at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on November 6, presenting it as a national party that will promote equity and justice from Lake Turkana to Taita Taveta and was installed as its leader.

Records show FEDA received its registration certificate on August 14, 2026, certificate serial number 110, with headquarters at FEDA House, Mbagathi Ridge, off Bogani Road, Karen, Nairobi, and the slogan “Build Economy, Better Life.”

The new party follows months of tension between Ole Lenku and ODM leadership over county political arrangements, including accusations that ODM officials supported United Democratic Alliance candidate Katoo Ole Metito and a dispute over the ODM ticket for the Kajiado gubernatorial race.

ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo had previously told Ole Lenku to leave the party if dissatisfied, and Ole Lenku announced on October 19, 2026 that a separate political vehicle was needed for the Maa community.

Olekina also warned that public resources must not be used to fund FEDA and said the party’s finances would be monitored.

Section 14A requires the registrar to notify the member and give an opportunity to be heard before any removal, a process the registrar is expected to follow.

Kajiado South MP Parashina Samuel Sakimba defended the governor’s right to form a party, stating that every Kenyan has a democratic right to establish a political outfit.

Party membership lists are due for submission and certification in March 2027 ahead of the 2027 general election, making the registrar’s decision significant for upcoming electoral preparations.