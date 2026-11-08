Uda Delegates Endorse Kevin Aruasa for Kitutu Chache South MP Seat

United Democratic Alliance delegates in Kitutu Chache South have selected businessman Kevin Aruasa as the party’s preferred candidate for the constituency’s parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement was announced at a gathering held at Aruasa’s home in Mesocho and was attended by UDA Party Treasurer and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi, who used the occasion to rally support for President William Ruto’s development agenda.

Aruasa, a former Orange Democratic Movement member who recently joined UDA, said that closer cooperation with the national government would bring development benefits to Kitutu Chache South and stressed that “politics should ultimately be about improving people’s lives. We cannot afford to remain on the sidelines when development opportunities are available. We must work with the government of the day to ensure Kitutu Chache South gets its fair share of development.”

Nyakundi clarified that the endorsement does not guarantee an automatic ticket, stating that UDA will not impose zoning in Kisii County and will contest all elective positions, with aspirants required to go through the party’s nomination process, adding “There is absolutely no reason to stop Kenyans of goodwill who want to be leaders.”

The MP also defended President Ruto’s record by pointing to the planned expansion of the Mau Summit-Rironi highway, which he said would link Kisii to Kericho, and the six-lane upgrade of the Sotik-Kisii highway, expected to cut travel time, ease transport of agricultural produce and stimulate commercial activity.

Delegates highlighted Aruasa’s grassroots backing and his capacity to run a strong campaign as he prepares to challenge incumbent MP Anthony Kibagendi, and after the endorsement he pledged to focus on development, youth empowerment, education and economic opportunities, saying “I thank the delegates for trusting me. This is not about me, it is about the people of Kitutu Chache South getting better leadership and real development.”

The meeting also noted concerns about youth unemployment, infrastructure deficits and stalled projects, with delegates promising to mobilise support for Aruasa across the constituency’s wards.

The endorsement precedes President Ruto’s upcoming development tour of Nyamira and Kisii counties, which will include a church service at Nyamaiya Stadium, inspection of an ICT hub in Nyamira town, launches of the Bondeni-Magombo Road, Tombe-Isinta-Mokomoni Road and construction at Magwagwa Stadium, as well as commissioning of Kenya Medical Training College facilities at Marani and Ibeno, inspection of affordable housing, assessment of the Nyabisiongororo-Sameta Junction Road and opening of Tongeri Industrial Park and a school-bus hand-over in Bomachoge Borabu.

Nyakundi urged residents to support the administration’s infrastructure and economic transformation agenda, saying that closer collaboration with the national government would help Kisii attract additional development resources.