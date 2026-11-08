UDA Leaders Criticise ODM Push for MoU With President Ruto

A group of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials and members from Ndhiwa constituency in Homa Bay County voiced opposition on Sunday to the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) call for a written pre-election memorandum of understanding with President William Ruto.

The UDA speakers argued that ODM is imposing conditions on President Ruto while he has already supported ODM members without any condition, pointing to the appointments of CS for Finance John Mbadi and CS for Energy Opiyo Wandayi as examples.

Peterlis Ogendo, coordinator of the Widowers Empowerment Programme, which is supported by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, said at an empowerment event in Kanyikela ward that “President Ruto incorporated CS for Finance John Mbadi, CS for Energy Opiyo Wandayi and other senior leaders in the government who are members of ODM without condition. They hold those positions without any condition from President Ruto hence they should be calm,” and added “Ruto has stood with us as a community by implementing mega development projects in Nyanza region. Let support him and avoid anybody who wants to give him conditions.”

UDA Vice Chairperson in Homa Bay County Rosemary Rumo told ODM to appreciate the favour President Ruto has extended, saying “Ruto became president when ODM was not on our side but he has co-opted ODM leaders into the government. ODM should continue to collaborate with UDA and support President Ruto unconditionally,” while Women Leader in Ndhiwa constituency Rose Otieno warned that “They should not give Ruto conditions yet their contribution in terms of votes and seats is still uncertain. Let them work hard in mobilizing support for Ruto so that people can negotiate after the election based on what they will have contributed.”

Governor Gladys Wanga, an ODM leader, has insisted that a signed agreement with President Ruto is necessary, but UDA members said the demand threatens the unity observed since the formation of the broad-based government in 2024.