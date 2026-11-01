Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Signs One-Year Bursary Deal With Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga signed a one-year intergovernmental agreement on Sunday November 1, 2026 to expand bursaries and scholarships for vulnerable learners in Homa Bay County.

The agreement, published in the Kenya Gazette on October 30, 2026, transfers limited elements of the education function from the national to the county level, specifically the issuance of bursaries and scholarships to learners in primary, special education, secondary, university and tertiary institutions.

The agreement states that “The objectives of this Agreement are to provide a framework for the limited transfer of elements of the education function from the National Government to the county government, solely to the extent of issuance of bursaries and scholarships to primary, special education, secondary, university and tertiary educational institutions.”

Funding will come from the county’s share of county revenue allocation withdrawn from the County Revenue Fund, and the county may mobilise additional resources from development partners subject to the relevant approvals and the availability of funds.

The Ministry of Education will provide policy guidance, technical support, capacity building and data on learners and institutions, while the Homa Bay County Government will develop the necessary legal framework, allocate budget resources, issue guidelines and sensitise officials and community members.

A joint committee of five technical officers from both governments will meet twice a year, prepare annual financial reports for the National Assembly and County Assembly within 14 days after the financial year, and submit quarterly monitoring reports through the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee and the Office of the Controller of Budget.

The arrangement requires compliance with the Public Finance Management Act 2012, the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015 and the Data Protection Act, and mandates internal audits and scrutiny by the Office of the Auditor-General.

Beneficiaries are defined as vulnerable learners, trainees and students; criteria for selection will be set through county legislation and jointly developed guidelines to ensure assistance reaches the intended groups.

The deal is anchored in Article 189 of the Constitution and follows a January 14, 2025 directive from the Office of the Controller of Budget that counties must enter intergovernmental agreements before providing education support.

The agreement will remain in force for one year from the date of signature, may be extended by written agreement three months before expiry, and can be terminated by mutual consent or three months’ notice if either party fails to meet its obligations.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor witnessed the signing on behalf of the Ministry of Education and County Attorney Fredrick Orego witnessed it for the Homa Bay County Government; both parties reported that public participation and stakeholder consultations informed the final agreement.