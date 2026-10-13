Cabinet Secretary Kabogo Gazettes Access to Information Policy 2026

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo Gitau has gazetted the Access to Information Policy 2026, publishing it in the Kenya Gazette on October 9, 2026 under Gazette Notice No 15992.

The policy provides a national framework for citizens to obtain information held by public institutions and is anchored in Article 35 of the Constitution, while also aligning with Kenya Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal indicator 16.10.2.

Kabogo said the policy responds to constitutional and legal requirements and to international commitments on transparency and accountability, and he warned that successful implementation will be predicated on the active involvement of the public sector, private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations, the media, academia and citizens.

Under the framework, public institutions are required to publish information of public interest without waiting for a request, to establish procedures for handling requests, to communicate decisions within the timelines prescribed by law and to provide information in any official language or in a format accessible to persons with disabilities.

The policy also calls for improved records management, the use of technology to enhance storage and retrieval of records, and it proposes safeguards for people who disclose official wrongdoing, including protection against victimisation, discrimination, punishment, dismissal and measures to protect the identities of whistle-blowers.

The policy does not require the disclosure of every government document; information may be withheld where disclosure would breach lawful restrictions such as national security, personal privacy, commercial interests or certain legal proceedings, and aggrieved requesters may seek review through the Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman.

Public institutions must submit an Annual Access to Information Report to the Office of the Ombudsman at the end of each financial year, and the Ombudsman has warned that knowingly submitting manipulated or false information could lead to appropriate action against the reporting institution or its chief executive officer.

Building on the Access to Information Act 2016, the new policy aims to strengthen transparency, accountability and public participation, although its impact will depend on how effectively public bodies put the required procedures in place and respond to requests within the legally prescribed timelines.