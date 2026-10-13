Director of Public Prosecutions Charges Jones Onchongo With Forgery and False Document

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed additional charges against Jones Onchongo for forging an ordination certificate and for uttering a false document, adding to an earlier personation allegation.

Prosecutors contend that on August 12, 2026, within the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar, Onchongo produced a counterfeit certificate that purported to have been issued by the Diocese of Morogoro in Tanzania and listed Fr Joseph and Fr Ebenyo Muhame as ordained.

The charge of forgery is made under section 351 of the Penal Code, while a second count of uttering a false document is also alleged.

The new accusations follow a prior case in which, between July 31 and August 12, 2026, Onchongo is said to have misled Bishop John Mbinda and diocesan officials into believing he was a legitimately ordained priest, an offence charged under section 382 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before Honourable Evanson Nginji, Onchongo entered a plea of not guilty to all counts and was released on a cash bail of KSh100,000.

He is reported to be married with two children. The matter is slated for further mention on December 17, 2026. The prosecution was conducted by James Kinyua and Levis Mulamba on behalf of the DPP.