Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba Relocates Two KCSE Centres in Marsabit Over Clan Clashes

The Ministry of Education has moved two Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, because of clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said in a statement issued on Monday, November 2, that the relocation was intended to protect candidates and examination staff as the main phase of the 2026 KCSE examinations began.

The ministry noted that the national examinations started on Monday, October 19, 2026, with the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment concluding on Wednesday, October 28 and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment ending on Friday, October 30, before compulsory KCSE papers commenced on Monday, November 2.

According to ministry figures, 1,048,355 candidates are registered for this year’s KCSE across 10,693 centres nationwide.

The statement added that special arrangements have been made for seven candidates admitted to hospitals and five candidates held in correctional facilities to sit their papers.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo warned on Saturday, October 31 that anyone attempting to profit from the examinations would be pursued and urged parents and teachers not to fall for fraudsters offering leaked papers.

The ministry urged the public to report any suspected examination malpractice or fraud to the Kenya National Examinations Council via toll-free lines 0800721410 and 0800724900.

Officials said the examinations have proceeded largely without disruption since their commencement and that they remain ready to take further measures if emerging challenges arise.