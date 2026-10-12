Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Faces Rejection of KSh12 Billion Offer by Lecturers' Unions

On Monday October 12 2026, talks between the government and the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) broke down, leaving the nationwide lecturers’ strike in public universities unresolved.

The unions turned down a KSh12 billion proposal from the government, describing the amount as insufficient to address their concerns.

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the counteroffer was “awfully inadequate” and affirmed that the strike would continue.

UASU and KUSU are demanding full implementation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement, a credible revised offer and a firm commitment that the Exchequer will fund staff salaries in public universities.

The unions also criticised the National Treasury for failing to attend the inter-ministerial meeting, arguing that its participation is essential to resolve funding questions.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had previously urged lecturers to return to work, stating that arrears under the 2017-2021 and 2021-2025 CBAs had been cleared.

The strike began at midnight on Friday October 2 2026 over the government’s failure to implement the 2025-2029 CBA and has entered its 11th day, leaving lecture halls empty and affecting more than 600,000 students.

A prior government proposal presented on October 1 was rejected as it offered substantially the same figures, which the unions said did not constitute meaningful engagement.

UASU said it will maintain industrial action until its demands for a revised offer and direct exchequer funding are met.