Interior Cabinet Secretary Murkomen Announces e-Birth Notification System

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the rollout of an electronic birth notification system on Monday October 12, 2026, saying it will eliminate bureaucracy and delays and make birth registration more accessible to Kenyans.

He said the e-Birth Notification System forms part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving service delivery by reducing paperwork and streamlining access to essential services.

Murkomen also highlighted reforms that abolish fees for first-time national identity card applications, as well as charges for replacing lost IDs and changing personal particulars, describing them as measures to lower financial barriers for Kenyans.

Birth registration is a critical step in securing official identity documents, with standard notification and certificate processing taking about two to four weeks, while late registration can take longer because of additional documentation and verification requirements.

The announcement was made at Kaptumo in Aldai constituency, Nandi county, where President William Ruto commissioned a 500-stall modern market equipped with an ICT hub, storage facilities and cold rooms, inspected the ongoing construction of a 200-unit affordable housing project and commissioned the Aldai Last Mile Connectivity Project, an electricity initiative that is part of a KSh2.1 billion programme to connect 23,000 households to the national grid.

The North Rift development tour, which began in Trans Nzoia on Saturday October 10, will culminate with Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on October 20.