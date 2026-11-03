Kenya Ranks Among Africa’s Top Ten Governed Countries Despite Security Decline

Kenya placed tenth out of 54 African nations in the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance released by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, scoring 61 points out of 100 and staying above the continental average of 50.1 and the Eastern Africa regional average of 47.5.

The ranking keeps Kenya ahead of neighbours Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, though Rwanda moved above Kenya at fourteenth place.

Over the decade the overall score rose marginally by 0.9 points, with Foundations for Economic Opportunity improving by 4.1 points to 65.3, Participation, Rights and Inclusion up 1.9 points to 62.4, and Human Development up 1.7 points to 62.3.

Security and Rule of Law was the only category to fall, dropping 4.2 points to 54, reflecting a broader deterioration noted across the continent.

Kenya’s weakest indicators included public procurement procedures at 29.7 points, a decline of 36.4 points over ten years, and public perception of the ease of obtaining identity documents at 22.5, down 13 points.

Freedom of association and assembly scored 25 points, down 12.5 points, while public perception of anti-corruption efforts fell to 27.9, a drop of 10.8 points, and the perception of absence of corruption in the public sector fell to 35.6, down 4.8 points.

Perception of the rule of law declined by 20.1 points to 37.3, food security fell by 21.5 points to 37.6, and media freedom slipped 12.8 points to settle at 56.6.

Gains were recorded in protection against discrimination (+33.3 points), internet access (+21.9 points), and access to energy (+20.8 points).

Education completion rose 13.5 points to 89.9 and mobile communications improved 16.4 points to 85.5.

Regionally, Rwanda ranked fourteenth with an improving trajectory, Tanzania eighteenth with a warning-signs classification, Uganda twenty-eighth and Zimbabwe thirtieth both classified as bouncing back, Ethiopia with warning signs, Burundi forty-third with slowing improvement, DR Congo forty-eighth bouncing back, Somalia fifty-third with slowing improvement and Eritrea fifty-first among the four lowest-ranked countries.

At the continental level the index, which covers 96 indicators across four governance categories, noted slight overall improvement despite global shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and reduced development assistance.

Infrastructure emerged as the most improved sub-category, with progress in 52 countries covering 84 percent of Africa’s population; education improved in 34 countries and health in 40.

Security and rule of law deteriorated in 34 countries, affecting 78 percent of the continent’s population, while Participation, Rights and Inclusion declined in 31 countries, covering 60 percent.

Mo Ibrahim, chairman and founder of the foundation, warned that “Economic and social gains will not last, and will remain weaker, without improvements in these fundamental governance pillars.”

Business Daily Africa reported that Kenya’s lowest-scoring category was Participation and Human Rights at 56.2 percent, and that the country ranked lower in Security & Safety (41st) and Anti-Corruption (27th).

The report highlighted Kenya’s first entry into the top-ten bracket, an improvement from twelfth place in 2013, with a quantified growth of +2.5 points above the continental average.

Infrastructure saw a +17.5-point rise, making Kenya the most improved country over the decade, driven by access to energy (+30.5 points) and internet & computers (+30.8 points).

Decent housing performance more than doubled, rising +33.4 points, attributed to an affordable housing programme begun under former President Uhuru and continued under President William Ruto.

Human Development recorded its highest category score at 67.1 percent, propelled by gains in social protection, education and health, with Kenya ranking fifth in Africa for education.

In the Sustainable Economic Opportunity & Tax Mobilisation sub-sector Kenya placed tenth in Africa with a score of 67.9, an improvement of 4.6 points since 2016, classified as “Increasing Improvement”.

The country also ranked third in the Rural Economy and fifth in Business & Labour Environment relative to its overall governance standing.

The index draws on data from 51 sources over the period 2014-2024, covering ten years of governance performance.