Magistrate Joy Shiundu Wesonga Sentences Two Men to Life Over Illegal Wildlife Trophies

Senior Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu Wesonga sentenced Nzai Kazungu Nzai and Nzai Ruwa Kapombe to life imprisonment in Malindi after finding them guilty of possessing endangered wildlife trophies without permits.

The court also imposed a fine of KSh20 million on each convict, with life imprisonment to take effect if the fine is not paid.

The magistrate dismissed the defence offered by the two men, stating it did not raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The conviction was based on Section 92(4) read with Section 105 of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

The men were arrested on January 17, 2025 when Kenya Wildlife Service officers intercepted a motorcycle, registration KMFP 849U, at a Shell petrol station near Naivas Supermarket in Malindi.

During a search in their presence, officers recovered nine pieces of elephant tusks weighing 5.8 kilogrammes, valued at KSh580,000, together with one leopard skin and one cheetah skin concealed in a white-and-yellow sack.

The prosecution, led by counsel Barack Chirchir and Benjamin Wambua, called five witnesses to establish the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court ordered the recovered trophies to be handed to Kenya Wildlife Service for safe custody or destruction as required by law.

The two convicts have 14 days to exercise their right of appeal against the conviction and sentence.