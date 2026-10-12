Nairobi Woman Representative Calls for Investment in Overcrowded Schools at Eco-Friendly Waste Farm Launch

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris urged the government and partners to fund safer, cleaner and better-equipped schools during the inauguration of Zoomlion Kenya’s Eco-Friendly Waste Management Farm at Wangu Comprehensive Primary and Junior School in Dandora.

Passaris highlighted that the school urgently requires extra classrooms, upgraded sanitation facilities, a borehole, secure perimeter walls and two buses to improve pupil safety, welfare and access to education.

She pointed out that Wangu School currently accommodates roughly 5,600 learners while its infrastructure was built for only 1,750, creating severe overcrowding and strain on sanitation and other essential services.

“Every child deserves a safe, healthy learning environment. Environmental conservation requires more than awareness; it requires practical action within our communities,” Passaris said, adding that teaching learners about environmental responsibility is essential.

The launch also featured the planting of 150 trees as part of Mazingira Day 2026, with four schools taking part in tours, awareness sessions and corporate-social-responsibility activities focused on waste disposal, recycling, tree planting and environmental protection.

Kenneth Kumi, Zoomlion Kenya’s Head of Operations in Nairobi, explained that the company is collaborating with city authorities to create a comprehensive waste-management system that improves sanitation, environmental conditions and public health.

“At Zoomlion Kenya, we believe waste should not simply be viewed as something to dispose of, but also as a resource that can create value for communities,” Kumi said, noting that the farm demonstrates how organic waste can be turned into nutrient-rich compost for sustainable agriculture.

Kumi added that the facility will serve as a learning and training centre for schoolchildren, young people and women-led enterprises, offering exposure to composting, sustainable farming and green skills that support entrepreneurship and climate resilience.

Dr Dagadu said the intervention aims to reshape Nairobi’s waste-management system through emergency clean-up operations, infrastructure development and long-term sustainability measures.

Wachira Kagunya stressed that schools play a crucial role in shaping children’s environmental attitudes and that the project provides learners with hands-on experience in waste segregation, composting, tree planting and sustainable food production.

He noted that before the initiative Nairobi had about 109 illegal dumpsites, which posed significant environmental and public-health hazards.

The programme arrives amid rising worries that inadequate waste disposal and poor sanitation in urban areas threaten public health and the quality of school environments, underscoring the need for coordinated investment and practical environmental education.