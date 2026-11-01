National Land Commission Moves to Acquire Land for Proposed Wajir Air Base

The National Land Commission (NLC) has issued a Gazette notice indicating that it will compulsorily acquire private land in Wajir County for a new military air base, with the notice dated October 28, 2026 and a further notice dated October 30, 2026.

The targeted parcel measures 0.8401 hectares, is registered as Wajir Township Block 2/1424 and is owned by Elyas Sheikh Abdinoor; the acquisition will be carried out on behalf of the Ministry of Defence under Section 110 of the Land Act.

The commission has invited interested parties to view the acquisition plans at its Ardhi House office on the third floor, Room 305, 1st Ngong Avenue in Nairobi, and at the County Coordinator’s office in Narok, and it noted that a notice of inquiry will be published in the Kenya Gazette pursuant to Section 112 of the Land Act.

“Notice is given that the National Land Commission intends to acquire parcels of land shown in the schedule hereunder on behalf of Ministry of Defence in accordance with section 110 of the Land Act for Proposed Wajir Air Base Land Acquisition: Title Deed Number Wajir Township Block 2/1424 in Wajir County,” the notice reads.

The proposed facility would join the Kenya Air Force’s existing bases, namely Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi, which serves as headquarters, and Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, the main tactical fighter base with the longest runway, as well as a network of forward operating bases.

In addition to the Wajir acquisition, the NLC has scheduled inquiries for other projects, including two parcels totalling 303.55 hectares in Lamu County for the LAPSSET corridor, parcels amounting to 2.6588 hectares in Kisii and Bomet Counties for the Mugenu Bridge, a 1.2523-hectare site for the Mahor River Project, and five acres adjoining Kenyatta Barracks in Nakuru County.

The upcoming inquiries will be held in selected chiefs’ offices, and affected landowners are required to submit written compensation claims together with identification documents, KRA PINs, ownership records and bank details.