NTSA Gives Motorists Two-Month Deadline to Collect Physical Logbooks

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a public notice reminding motor vehicle owners that they have two months to collect their physical logbooks before the documents are disposed of.

The authority said collection is free and requires motorists to present their previous logbook together with an identification document at any NTSA office or Huduma Centre, which are open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

NTSA noted that an earlier notice in August warned motorists they had four months remaining before a six-month storage deadline, and a June 11 notice first announced that uncollected logbooks would not be kept beyond six months, adding that clients would be unable to access services requiring a copy of the logbook without the original.

In a notice dated Monday, October 12, NTSA said its online portal at https://servicestatus.ntsa.go.ke/ allows users to check the status of smart driving licences, logbooks and reflective number plates for free and without registration, using a national ID number for licences or the vehicle registration number for logbooks and plates, and it warned motorists not to deal with brokers who charge for the same service.

The portal also functions as a complaints desk, with the authority stating that feedback will be sent to the email address provided by the client once a complaint is resolved, and it provides the specific centre where each document can be collected.

NTSA added that on Thursday, October 8, it introduced a service that processes and delivers driving licences in under two minutes, and it has rolled out SMS alerts for vehicle ownership transfers so applicants can track progress on their phones.

The two-month deadline comes as the e-logbook system, which replaced the paper-based Certificate of Registration, took effect on June 10, 2026, a move the authority says will improve security and efficiency in vehicle registration.

Motorists seeking further assistance can contact NTSA via email at [email protected], its X account @ntsa_kenya, or its Facebook page @NTSAKENYA.