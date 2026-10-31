Nuclear Power Agency Engages Universities Amid Scrutiny of KSh500 Billion Project

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) is courting university partners as its KSh500 billion nuclear plant proposal in Olenyo, Siaya County, encounters growing criticism from environmental campaigners ahead of a scheduled groundbreaking in March 2027.

On Friday October 30, 2026, a gathering of lecturers and student leaders from Maseno University, University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Technical University of Kenya met at the Kisumu Hotel to discuss how academic input could bolster the project’s public case.

Maseno University professor Charles Nyambuga described the plant as a major economic opportunity for western Kenya, stating, “This is the economic disruption western Kenya has been waiting for.”

NuPEA chief executive Justus Wabuyabo urged scholars to help shape a positive narrative, saying, “We need a supportive narrative that spurs growth, not endless debate.”

Civil-society activists led by John Oyoko have voiced concerns about possible ecological damage to Lake Victoria, the handling of radioactive waste and safety measures for nearby communities.

NuPEA board chairman Professor Lawrence Gumbe argued that the investment could spark the development of a new urban centre in Olenyo, generate more than 10,000 construction jobs and about 2,000 permanent positions, and attract supporting industries.

He also noted that over ten African nations, including South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda and Ethiopia, are advancing nuclear programmes as part of a continental shift toward alternative energy.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has welcomed the proposal, and President William Ruto is expected to officiate the March 2027 groundbreaking, with NuPEA indicating that preparations are on track and the President is keen to move the project forward.

Acting chief executive of Kenya Electricity Generating Company Beatrice Kandie supported the nuclear addition, saying it would enhance grid stability and create specialised engineering roles.

Maseno University deputy vice-chancellor David Ongarora pledged that the university sector will assist in training the skilled workforce required to operate the plant, emphasizing the vital role of universities in workforce preparation.

The upcoming ceremony is set to intensify the national debate over Kenya’s nuclear ambitions, balancing projected economic gains against environmental and community safety concerns.