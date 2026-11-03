Teachers Service Commission Shortlists Five Candidates Including Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei for CEO Position

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced five candidates shortlisted for the substantive secretary and chief executive officer role, with acting CEO Evaleen Mitei among them, and scheduled interviews for Monday, November 16, 2026 at the commission’s headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The interview timetable begins at 9 am with Cheptumo Ayabei of Baringo County, followed by Mitei of Uasin Gishu County at 10 am, Robert Odette of Migori County at 11 am, Lawrence Kaburu of Tharaka Nithi County at noon and Farah Abdi Saman of Mandera County at 1 pm.

The recruitment exercise follows a fresh advertisement issued on September 29, 2026 after the Kiambu High Court nullified an earlier process that had been launched on May 6, 2025 because of procedural irregularities.

In a ruling delivered on September 17, 2026, Justices Dorah Chepkwony and Francis Nyungu found that the original advertisement allowed only 13 days for applications, falling short of the 14-day minimum required by the TSC Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual, and that it omitted the proposed remuneration; the judges upheld the constitutionality of Section 16(2)(b) and (c) of the TSC Act, which mandates a degree in education and at least ten years of relevant experience, including five years in senior management.

The new call attracted 124 applications, all of which had to meet criteria that include Kenyan citizenship, a recognised Kenyan education degree, compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution and a minimum of ten years’ experience in education, administration, management, human-resource or financial management.

Shortlisted candidates have been instructed to present original national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts and valid clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, a registered Credit Reference Bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; applicants with foreign degrees must also submit recognition letters from the Commission for University Education and a printed acknowledgement of their online self-declaration or a form stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, together with any professional recommendations and supporting testimonials, and to arrive at the venue at least thirty minutes before their allotted time.

TSC chairperson Jamleck Muturi has invited members of the public to submit credible information about any shortlisted candidate through sworn affidavits addressed to the commission chairperson, to be delivered to the TSC headquarters or emailed by November 13, 2026, assuring that such submissions will be treated confidentially and that the commission may interview submitters.

The conclusion of this recruitment process will end a prolonged vacancy at the helm of the commission, which has been led by an acting chief executive since former CEO Dr Nancy Macharia left office on June 1, 2025.