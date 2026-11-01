Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Sets New Deadline for Rironi-Naivasha Highway Opening

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced a revised timeline for opening sections of the Rironi-Naivasha highway after the October 30 deadline was missed.

The announcement followed his inspection of construction works on Saturday, October 31, where he said the Rironi-Naivasha stretch would be opened to motorists before the festive season and that dualling of the Nairobi-Naivasha section would be finished by December.

During the visit he observed the first layer of Dense Bituminous Macadam being laid at Lari, which he described as a major milestone achieved within 11 months of the project’s launch at Manguo near Rironi on November 28, 2025.

Chirchir attributed recent setbacks to a shortage of bitumen over the previous two months, citing geopolitical developments and supply-chain disruptions as the cause of the delays.

He acknowledged the inconvenience to motorists and businesses along the busy corridor and said the government remains committed to accelerating construction.

The Rironi-Mau Summit road project is intended to reduce congestion, shorten travel times, improve safety and strengthen links between Nairobi, the Rift Valley, Western Kenya and neighbouring Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 1,000 pieces of heavy-duty machinery have been deployed along the route, and, accompanied by the National Transport and Safety Authority Director General, Chirchir inspected road-furniture and signage to ensure they meet standards.

He urged motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic rules and remain vigilant around active construction zones.

No specific date was given for the completion of the entire highway project.