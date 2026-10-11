Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Gazettes Water Buffalo as Food Animal

Kenya has officially gazetted the domesticated water buffalo as a food animal after Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke disclosed Gazette Notice No. 977 on Saturday, October 10.

The notice, dated January 31, 2025, was issued by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe under the Meat Control Act (Cap. 356) and declares the domesticated water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) a food animal for purposes of the Act.

The declaration comes days after President William Ruto suggested exploring buffalo milk production to diversify Kenya’s dairy sector.

Social media users have questioned the decision, with Kinyua Muriithi asking whether the government assessed costs and environmental effects and whether other options were considered.

Abraham Karu824 criticised the priority of the move, saying the government held a full cabinet meeting to declare water buffalo edible despite other national challenges.

An account named Edited circle also asked why another meat source was needed given the existing supply of cattle and goats.

The domesticated water buffalo is widely reared in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for milk and meat, differs from the wild African buffalo (Syncerus caffer), and is not currently present in Kenya despite the legal recognition.

Supporters point to the animal’s milk, which contains about 7 to 8 percent butterfat, and its lean meat, ability to feed on rough fodder and reported disease resistance, while experts note concerns about water availability, disease control, breeding programmes and possible ecosystem impacts.

The Gazette notice itself only declares the species a food animal and does not set out expected costs, environmental impact or economic benefits.