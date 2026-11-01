Kenya Government Engages Uganda Over Lake Victoria Fishermen Harassment

Kenya’s government is consulting Uganda to secure a permanent solution to the harassment of fishermen on Lake Victoria, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said at a meeting on Uhendo beach in Bondo sub-county.

Omollo, who heads the state department for Interior and National Administration, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked to address the issue and stop the nuisance, while also working on modalities to strengthen the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) to patrol the lake and bar foreign intruders.

He added that the government will look for sufficient funds to enable KCGS to beef up security so that cases of insecurity become a thing of the past.

Omollo noted that President William Ruto’s administration has invested heavily in the blue economy, citing the construction of nine fish landing sites on Lake Victoria and the provision of new fishing gear, training and life-support to fishermen, as well as other infrastructure needed to complete the ecosystem.

The gathering was attended by Nyanza regional commissioner Onesmus Kyatha, Siaya county commissioner Norbert Komora and legislators Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Gedion Ochanda (Bondo), who urged the Orange Democratic Movement to give President Ruto leverage to engage all communities and warned that a 50-50 share proposal could lock out other groups.